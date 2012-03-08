* Itau Unibanco expanding in Latin America

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 Itau Unibanco Holding, Brazil's most profitable bank, said on Wednesday that it received approval from Colombia's financial superintendent to set up a representative office in the Andean country.

The approval comes as Sao Paulo-based Itau Unibanco moves to expand operations in Latin America, the bank said in a statement. A representative office does not have a banking license and can only be used to market products and services.

On Nov. 10, Reuters reported that Itau Unibanco received approval from Colombia's central bank to set up a wholesale and investment-banking unit in Colombia.

The unit, Corporacion Financeira Itau BBA Colombia SA, will have capital of about 320 million reais ($180 million) and is expected to receive a banking license in the second half of this year, Itau Unibanco said in the statement on Wednesday.