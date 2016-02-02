SAO PAULO Feb 2 Loan defaults at Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA will continue to rise this year, though
perhaps at a slower pace than in 2015, as a recession hampers
consumers' and companies' ability to stay current on their debt,
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Tuesday.
Slowing loan book growth will result in a decline in
interest income in the coming years if Brazil's economy does not
recover significantly, Setubal said at a news conference to
discuss fourth-quarter results. Shares in Itaú
slumped on Tuesday after it gave cautious forecasts for this
year, including a sharp increase in loan-loss provisions.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)