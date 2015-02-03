SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth in its consolidated loan book - which includes gauarntees and corporate debt holdings - between 6 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with an expansion of 9.8 percent in 2014.

2) Itaú targets interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, to grow between 10 percent and 14 percent in 2015.

4) Itaú forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, and insurance premium underwriting to grow between 9 percent and 11 percent this year.

5) Itaú forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 10.1 percent.

6) The bank expects to spend between 13 billion reais and 15 billion reais ($4.78 billion and $5.5 billion) for loan-loan provisions this year. Last year, provisions totaled 13 billion reais.

($1 = 2.727 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)