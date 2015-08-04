BRIEF-Sino Great Wall sees H1 net profit up 30-50 pct y/y
* Says it expects H1 net profit up 30-50 percent y/y to 263.0-303.4 million yuan ($38.15-$44.01 million)
SAO PAULO Aug 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank expects growth of 3 to 7 percent in its consolidated loan book - which includes guarantees and corporate debt holdings
2) Targets growth in interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, of 14.5 to 17.5 percent
3) Expects to spend 15 billion to 18 billion reais ($4.85 billion to $5.82 billion) for loan-loan provisions
4) Forecasts growth of 9.5 to 11.5 percent in fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, and insurance premium underwriting
5) Forecasts a rise of 7 to 10 percent in non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures.
(1 = 3.4451 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it expects H1 net profit up 30-50 percent y/y to 263.0-303.4 million yuan ($38.15-$44.01 million)
* Q1 profit before tax of 730.8 million naira versus 1.06 billion naira year ago