SAO PAULO Aug 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market value, beat profit estimates in the second quarter on Tuesday as interest and fee income rose surprisingly jumped in spite of a slumping economy.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at 6.134 billion reais ($1.78 billion) last quarter, compared with an estimate of 5.744 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.4451 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)