By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 2 Plans by Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA to boost loan-loss provisions faster than rivals this year
drove its shares down sharply on Tuesday, as Brazil's deepest
recession in more than a century and sluggish activity across
Latin America bite hard.
The provisions could rise as much as 38 percent to 25
billion reais ($6.9 billion) this year, with over 95 percent of
that being set aside in Brazil, Itau said on Tuesday. The bank's
loan book could even shrink this year, the grimmest outlook for
Itau, Latin America's No. 1 bank by market value, has issued in
years.
The warnings underscore Chief Executive Roberto Setubal's
efforts to strengthen Itaú's balance sheet to offset soaring
defaults and protect earnings. Slumping activity and fallout
from a sweeping corruption probe into state companies are
driving a record number of companies and households into
insolvency in Brazil.
"We are prepared to cope with an increase in defaults, but
we are proactively working towards mitigating that impact,"
Setubal said at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter
results.
Still, shares tumbled the most in 4-1/2 years on concern the
overly cautious tone of guidance could pose downside risk for
Itaú, which is also expecting slower interest income
growth than are rivals. Investors are closely watching results
and guidance to gauge how the recession may affect
profitability.
Non-voting shares of São Paulo-based Itaú, which released
its results earlier in the day, fell 7.5 percent to 23.55 reais,
a price last seen in November 2012. Itaú's drop also helped
spark a widespread decline in Brazil bank stocks and the
benchmark Bovespa stock index.
"Concerns over asset quality outlook, the transfer of bad
loans and the high provisions guidance could undermine market
sentiment," said Philip Finch, a strategist with UBS Securities
in London.
PROFIT BEAT
The burden of a 27 percent increase in provisions and
borrowers' reluctance to accept higher borrowing costs on new
loans hurt profit at the bank in the fourth quarter. Profit
excluding one-off items came in at 5.773 billion reais in the
quarter, the lowest in a year and down 5.6 percent from the
prior three months.
The number, however, topped the profit estimate of 5.510
billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The result was driven by resilient net interest margins - a
measure of the average cost of borrowing - as well as robust fee
and insurance income growth in the quarter and a declining tax
burden. Net interest income fell almost 5 percent in the
quarter, but not as much as the 8.5 percent the poll estimated.
According to Marcelo Telles, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities, the quality of Itaú's loan book worsened materially
in the fourth quarter. Bad loan formation, or a measure of the
pace at which new defaults are piling up, would have jumped last
quarter if it were not for an unexpected sale of a pool of bad
loans.
Itaú also transferred 2.2 billion reais worth of toxic loans
- signaling an increasingly strained loan book. While corporate
loans in arrears fell slightly, consumer delinquencies jumped
and fanned worries of future defaults.
"In our view, this discrepancy between cost of risk and bad
debt formation metrics is unsustainable," Telles said.
Renegotiated loans, including overdue and amended credit not
in arrears, rose 5 percent to 23 billion reais last quarter.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks,
slipped to 22.3 percent last quarter, from 24 percent in the
third quarter and 24.7 percent a year earlier.
Many analysts are expecting ROE, as the indicator is
commonly known, to decline toward levels near 18 percent this
year.
($1 = 3.9601 Brazilian reais)
