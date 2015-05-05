SAO PAULO May 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, revised on
Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank expects growth in its consolidated loan book -
which includes guarantees and corporate debt holdings - between
3 percent and 7 percent this year, down from a range of 6
percent and 9 percent previously announced in February.
2) Itaú targets interest income, or revenue from
lending-related transactions, to grow between 14.5 percent and
17.5 percent this year, compared with a prior range estimate of
10 percent and 14 percent.
3) The bank expects to spend between 15 billion reais and 18
billion reais ($4.85 billion and $5.82 billion) for loan-loan
provisions this year, compared with a prior range guidance of 13
billion reais to 15 billion reais.
4) Itaú forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees,
financial services and commissions, and insurance premium
underwriting to grow between 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent this
year, higher than the prior growth guidance of 9 percent to 11
percent.
5) Itaú forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and
administrative expenditures, to rise between 7 percent and 10
percent this year, faster than the 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent
range previously announced.
($1 = 3.0854 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Renan Fagalde in São Paulo)