SAO PAULO Feb 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on
Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) Itaú's consolidated loan book, which includes guarantees and
corporate debt holdings, is expected to grow between a negative
0.5 percent and a positive 4.5 percent this year, compared with
an expansion of 4.6 percent in 2015.
2) Itaú targets interest income, or revenue from lending-related
transactions, to grow between 2 percent and 5 percent this year.
4) Itaú forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial
services and commissions, and insurance premium underwriting to
grow between 6 percent and 9 percent this year.
5) Itaú forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and
administrative expenditures, to rise between 5 percent and 7.5
percent this year. Last year, they rose 8.8 percent.
6) The bank expects to spend between 22 billion reais and 25
billion reais ($5.55 billion and $6.94 billion) in loan-loan
provisions this year. Last year, provisions totaled 18.1 billion
reais, slightly above guidance.