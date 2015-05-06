BRIEF-FG Future FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 4.83 billion
* Says FY 2016 net profit of 4.83 billion roubles ($84.82 million) versus loss of 6.21 billion roubles year ago
SAO PAULO May 6 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's step to raise loan-loss provisions in recent months prepared Brazil's most profitable lender so it could navigate through an expected worsening of economic conditions during the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said on Wednesday.
The increase in provisions were of a preemptive nature and followed a decision to write down a number of large corporate loans that went sour since January, Vassimon told investors at a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings. Provision expenses will decline from the unusual levels set aside in the first quarter, he added.
LONDON, May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.