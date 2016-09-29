SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Itaú Unibanco Hodling SA has
received regulatory approval for a planned 12 billion-real ($3.7
billion) capital injection aimed at strengthening the balance
sheet of Brazil's largest bank by market value.
In a Thursday securities filing, Itaú said the
central bank, Brazil's watchdog for the banking industry, gave
the go-ahead for the plan that includes giving an extra share
per every 10 held by investors. No timetable for the transaction
was unveiled in the filing.
($1 = 3.2592 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Peter Cooney)