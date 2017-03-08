SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
will rework the interest rate it charges in rollover
credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with
new rules to reduce the cost of credit card borrowing for
cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest
economy.
Under terms of the plan, Itaú will implement interest rates
for card rollover loans similar to those applied to secured,
payroll deductible credit, said Marcos Magalhães, head of credit
card lending. Rates for rollover credit card loans will decline
in average 4 percentage points once changes take effect April 3,
he added.
