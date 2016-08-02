BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by market value, beat second-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Tuesday, after management reversed loan-loss provisions and fee income rose sharply.
São Paulo-based Itaú made net income before one-time items of 5.575 billion reais ($1.7 billion) last quarter, up 8 percent from the prior three months.
The number beat analysts' consensus estimate for so-called recurring profit of 5.025 billion reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.2612 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)