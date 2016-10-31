(Adds comments throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA hit an all-time high on Monday, after stronger-than-expected third-quarter results at Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value suggested a two-year credit market downturn might be finally easing.

Interest income at Itaú returned to levels not seen in a year, as robust loan repricing and trading gains offset weak disbursements. Fee income rose near a record, while provisions fell, save for an unnamed corporate client that drove defaults up.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, came in at 5.595 billion reais ($1.75 billion) last quarter, topping an average estimate of 4.993 billion reais of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Profit surprisingly rose from the second quarter and fell a lower-than-expected 9 percent from a year ago.

Preferred shares rose as much as 4.6 percent to 38.84 reais in early trading in São Paulo, the highest since the bank went public more than two decades ago. Traders said the results suggest Itaú will have room to cut record provisions to bolster profit for the quarters to come.

The numbers underscore the success of Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal's strategy of cutting disbursements for some borrowers as Brazil endures a harsh recession and fallout from a corruption probe at state firms. Setubal, who retires next year, is steering Itaú through overseas expansion, providing extra buffer to profits.

"The results suggest the non-performing loan cycle has turned, paving the way for the normalization of provisions and considerable upside potential in profits over the next year," said Philip Finch, a strategist with UBS Securities in London.

Return on equity, a widely followed gauge of profitability, fell slightly on a quarterly basis to 19.9 percent, although it was still well above the consensus forecast of 18 percent. Itaú is Brazil's most profitable lender.

In a call to discuss quarterly results, Investor Relations Director Marcelo Kopel said it was still hard for Itaú to assess whether overall loan book quality will improve this quarter, because consumer and corporate credit are behaving differently.

NPL CREATION

Monday's surge in Itaú's stock triggered two-thirds of the 0.6 percent increase in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.

Loan book quality metrics came in healthier than expected, with so-called NPL creation down for a third straight quarter. Delinquencies fell for consumer and corporate borrowers, excluding the unspecified case - which analysts said was rig leaser Sete Brasil Participações SA.

On a quarterly basis, provisions before loan recoveries fell 3 percent to 6.169 billion reais. Despite missing the consensus estimate of 5.837 billion reais, Itaú said fewer corporate loans fell into arrears last quarter.

The stock of provisions and loan reserves against bad credit rose to a record 39.103 billion reais, although the composition of it suggests Itaú is effectively curbing the formation of bad credit.

Excluding the case, the so-called NPL creation, which gauges the scale of new defaults in coming quarters, would have declined on a quarterly basis.

The bank's 90-day default ratio rose to 3.9 percent due to the unspecified case, without which the indicator would have remained stable from the prior quarter.

Interest income grew 7 percent in the quarter to 17.706 billion reais, beating estimates of 17.380 billion reais. Fee income rose slightly, while income from trading of financial securities hit a one-year high.

Itaú's net interest margin, or the average interest rate charged on lending-related transactions, beat consensus estimates last quarter. According to Kopel, lower lending rates will depend more on whether delinquency risks among borrowers decrease than any other reason.

($1 = 3.2041 reais) (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)