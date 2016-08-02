BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has enough spare capital to deploy in new lending and expansion once an expected economic recovery in Brazil, the bank's main market, begins to take hold, a senior executive said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: