SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA cut
exposure to large corporate borrowers in the first quarter, as
Brazil's largest bank by market value sought to mitigate the
impact of the country's harsh recession and a sweeping
corruption scandal on loan book quality.
São Paulo-based Itaú said in a Tuesday securities
filing that outstanding loans to its 10 largest corporate
borrowers fell to 33.084 billion reais ($9.45 billion) at the
end of last quarter, compared with 35.526 billion reais a year
earlier. That amount is equivalent to 6.4 percent of Itaú's loan
book, compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 3.5004 Brazilian reais)
