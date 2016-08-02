BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday revisions to several operating estimates for this year.
The bank for the first time reported consolidated numbers for the Latin American division, comprising operations in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)