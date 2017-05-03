BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will continue to monitor the behavior of loans to large infrastructure companies in Brazil that have been severely affected by a three-year recession, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by assets, will offer a mix of alternatives to infrastructure borrowers, from offering them longer repayment maturities to demanding faster asset divestitures, so they remain current on their loans, Marcelo Kopel, Itaú's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.