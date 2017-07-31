FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 hours ago
Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology
July 31, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 9 hours ago

Brazil's Itaú revises loan-loss provision guidance, methodology

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Monday the following operating estimates for this year: * Itaú maintained a projection for consolidated loan book growth this year between zero and 4 percent, first issued in February. The number compares with a contraction of 11 percent in 2016. * Itaú revised guidance for interest income growth to minus 4.2 percent to minus 0.8 percent from February's target between minus 4 percent and minus 0.5 percent this year. Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, shrank by 2.5 percent last year. * Itaú sees loan-loss provisions plus impairments and loan discounts at a range between 15.5 billion reais and 18 billion reais ($4.96 billion and $5.76 billion) for this year. The indicator previously accounted just for provision expenses and was projected between 14.5 billion reais and 17 billion reais. * Itaú kept a target for growth in fee income - or revenue from fees, financial services, commissions and insurance premium underwriting - between 0.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, it rose 4.9 percent. * Itaú continues to forecast non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise by between 1.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year. Last year, they rose 4.9 percent. ($1 = 3.1268 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

