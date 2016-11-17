SAO PAULO Nov 17 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, is considering adding more non-financial investments in stable and leading sectors that are also good dividend payers, Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Setubal said on Thursday.

In an event in São Paulo, Setubal - himself a member of one of the families controlling Itaúsa - said there are no ongoing plans for a listing of the company's stock in New York, although it remains a possibility. He ruled out raising fresh capital to make new acquisitions in non-financial industries, which he declined to mention.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)