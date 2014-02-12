BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
SAO PAULO Feb 12 BB Seguridade Participações SA , Brazil's largest listed insurance company, is analyzing a potential bid for Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Mattedi said on Wednesday.
Itaú, Brazil's largest bank by market value, put the unit up for sale late last month in a bid to deploy capital more efficiently in coming years. Itaú could fetch about 1 billion reais ($424 million) from the sale, according to Francisco Kops, an analyst at Banco Safra's brokerage unit.
BB Seguridade, which is controlled by state-run banco do Brasil Sa, plans to enter the global market for reinsurance jointly with reinsurer IRB-Brasil, Mattedi and other executives said at an event in São Paulo.
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)