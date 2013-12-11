SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's government is unlikely to pursue structural changes in its budget spending policies next year, the chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding SA , the nation's largest bank by market value, said on Wednesday.

The government probably will produce a declining primary budget surplus, or the excess of revenue after expenses at all levels of government before debt payments, next year, said Ilan Goldfajn, Itau's chief economist, at an event in Sao Paulo.

Goldfajn expects a primary surplus equivalent to 1.3 percent of gross domestic product next year, compared with an estimated 1.8 percent of GDP in 2013. The decline will not imply a breach in government targets, he said, partly because of recent changes in the nature of those targets and the way that officials measure the indicator.

He noted that the economy might grow around 2 percent next year, with a timid expansion in consumption due to weak performance in the nation's job market.

Goldfajn noted that recent government data is showing "slight job destruction," which is likely to hinder household spending. Unemployment remains low in Brazil, mostly due to a decline in job seeking and the later entrance of youth in the labor market.