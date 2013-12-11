SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazil's government is
unlikely to pursue structural changes in its budget spending
policies next year, the chief economist of Itau Unibanco Holding
SA , the nation's largest bank by market
value, said on Wednesday.
The government probably will produce a declining primary
budget surplus, or the excess of revenue after expenses at all
levels of government before debt payments, next year, said Ilan
Goldfajn, Itau's chief economist, at an event in Sao Paulo.
Goldfajn expects a primary surplus equivalent to 1.3 percent
of gross domestic product next year, compared with an estimated
1.8 percent of GDP in 2013. The decline will not imply a breach
in government targets, he said, partly because of recent changes
in the nature of those targets and the way that officials
measure the indicator.
He noted that the economy might grow around 2 percent next
year, with a timid expansion in consumption due to weak
performance in the nation's job market.
Goldfajn noted that recent government data is showing
"slight job destruction," which is likely to hinder household
spending. Unemployment remains low in Brazil, mostly due to a
decline in job seeking and the later entrance of youth in the
labor market.