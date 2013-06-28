BRIEF-Numis says H1 income to be moderately lower in 2017 vs 2016
* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues
SAO PAULO, June 28 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest bank by market value, said on Friday its Uruguayan unit had signed a deal to buy Citi Uruguay's retail banking operations, assuming more than 15,000 clients with more than $265 million in deposits.
* Says it sold Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen as planned on Jan. 26
