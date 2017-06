Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Banco Pan's Subsidiaries' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn its ratings for Brazilian Finance & Real Estate (BFRE), Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS) and Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM). BFRE, BM and BS are fully owned subsidiaries of Banco Pan (Pan; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BB-'/Negative), fully consolidated in the bank even as far as regulatory aspects. Pan continues participating in the rating