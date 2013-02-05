SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, sees its nonperforming loans declining at a faster pace than that of the broader market this year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setúbal said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Setúbal added that Itaú Unibanco sees faster credit growth for investments in 2013 and would like to offer more long-term credit, although it needs the proper conditions to compete against state development bank BNDES.