SAO PAULO, July 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, may revise down its estimates for growth of its loan book this year, Rogerio Calderón, the lender's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said on Tuesday.

Itaú forecasts lending growth of 14 percent to 17 percent this year. Last year, Itaú's loan book grew 19.1 percent, within the bank's target range of 16 to 20 percent target.