BRIEF-Advent International to buy industrial supplies distributor IPH from Pai Partners
* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners
SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding , the nation's biggest non-government bank, posted on Tuesday weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter net income, according to a securities filing.
The bank earned 3.681 billion reais ($2.13 billion) in the period, below the average estimate of 3.773 billion reais from seven analysts in a Reuters poll last week.
Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, Itau Unibanco's fourth-quarter earnings totalled 3.746 billion reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 3.773 billion reais in the quarter in the poll.
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal