* Defaults seen rising, may thwart further rate cuts
* Recurring profit falls, misses analysts estimates
* Key default ratio gauge hits highest in two years
* Provisions surge after defaults hit two-year high
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 24 Rising defaults may prevent
Itaú Unibanco from cutting interest rates
further, signaling that Brazil's largest private sector lender
is unwilling to sacrifice profits in the face of government
pressure to lower borrowing costs.
Delinquencies on personal and corporate loans will keep
rising this year, executives said on Tuesday, backing off recent
remarks pointing to a gradual recovery in asset quality. The São
Paulo-based bank is concerned about the growing debt burden
afflicting households and small-sized companies.
"High defaults will limit new reductions in lending interest
rates at this point," Rogério Calderón, Itaú Unibanco's senior
vice president for risk and compliance, said on a conference
call to discuss first-quarter results.
Banks in Brazil are facing a phase of declining
profitability as political pressure mounts to lower borrowing
costs and a government growth model based on hefty credit
expansion runs out of steam. First-quarter profit at Itaú
Unibanco missed estimates after the bank stepped up provisions
to cover mounting losses from bad loans.
This month, President Dilma Rousseff called on
private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help
revive a slowing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal
are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force
their rivals to follow suit.
The risk of such strategy, analysts said, is that it could
force private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending
at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is
struggling to regain momemtum.
"Itaú's stance is a prudent one," said Maria Rita Gonçalves,
an analyst with Fitch Ratings in Rio de Janeiro. "An efficient,
prudent provisioning and credit write-off management is key for
banks to protect profits in the current environment."
Worsening credit trends and loan write-offs should continue,
especially if Brazil's economy takes longer than expected to
recover, Gonçalves said.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 2.6
percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from a year
earlier, the bank said in a securities filing. The average
estimate for recurring profit from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts
was 3.610 billion reais.
Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for
bad loans a staggering 37.7 percent on an annual basis. On a
quarter-on-quarter basis, profit waned as loan disbursements
rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and revenue from
trading of securities and fees on financial services faltered.
RECURRING STRATEGY FLAWS
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, jumped to 5.1 percent
of Itaú Unibanco's total loans at the end of March, the highest
since 5.6 percent at the end of 2009. This so-called default
ratio was 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 4.2 percent in
the first quarter of 2011.
"Credit defaults, in our view, are likely to rise for the
next two quarters and maybe stabilize by year-end," Calderón
said.
The default ratio rose for a fourth straight quarter, led by
a surge in corporate loan delinquencies. Corporate loan defaults
between 15 days and 90 days, a leading indicator for defaults ,
jumped in the first quarter; consumer loan defaults were stable.
"Concerns shifted back to asset quality" in the quarter,
Mario Pierry, a senior banking analyst with Deutsche Bank
Securities, wrote in a note to clients. "Asset quality problems
are still not under control."
Itaú Unibanco's difficulty in containing rising defaults
have eclipsed efforts to weigh on cost and expense growth. Last
year, shares fell 12 percent as investors balked at successive
increases in delinquencies, which management blamed on weak risk
assessment for small- and mid-sized corporate loan origination.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco reversed early losses, and were up
0.8 percent in early afternoon trading. Traders said Calderón's
tougher stance on defaults helped shares recoup the losses. The
stock dropped 12 percent over the past month, partly because of
concern over asset quality trends.
Itaú Unibanco set aside 6.031 billion reais in bad loan
provisions, compared with 4.380 billion reais a year earlier and
5.453 billion reais in the prior quarter. The bank also stepped
up loan write-offs, a sign that it was becoming more difficult
to collect overdue auto and personal loans.
Itaú Unibanco's loan book rose 16.1 percent on an annual
basis, within management's expectations of 14 percent to 17
percent for this year.
Operating expenses excluding provisions rose 6.5 percent
from a year ago, but fell 3.4 percent from the fourth quarter, a
result that underscores "impressive cost control," according to
Victor Galliano, an analyst with HSBC Securities in New York.
Return on equity at Itaú Unibanco fell to 19.3 percent, the
lowest since at least the fourth quarter of 2009, from 22.7
percent a year earlier, and from 21.4 percent in the fourth
quarter of last year. The Reuters poll had predicted the
indicator, known as ROE, would be at 19.9 percent.
ROE is a gauge of profitability for banks.