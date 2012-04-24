* Net, recurring profit miss quarterly estimates

* Provisions surge after defaults hit two-year high

* Loan book rises 16.1 pct from a year earlier in Q1

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, April 24 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday after loan defaults jumped to the highest level in two years.

Rising defaults led Itaú Unibanco to raise provisions for bad loans by a staggering 37.7 percent on an annual basis. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit waned as loan disbursements rose at the slowest pace in more than two years and revenue from trading of securities and fees on financial services faltered.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 2.6 percent to 3.544 billion reais ($1.885 billion) from a year earlier, the bank said in a securities filing. The average estimate from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts was 3.610 billion reais.

Banking results so far have added to concern that a new phase is looming for what has traditionally been Brazil's most profitable sector -- one in which political pressure to lower borrowing costs may hamper profit margins amid climbing defaults and flagging demand for new credit.

This month, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff demanded private-sector banks boost lending and cut rates to help revive an ailing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal were speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

Smaller rival Banco Bradesco reported on Monday a slight profit miss, after interest income fell for the first time in three years and loan defaults jumped to a two-year high.

Return on equity at Itaú Unibanco fell to 19.3 percent, the lowest since at least the fourth quarter of 2009, from 22.7 percent a year earlier, and from 21.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. The Reuters poll had predicted the indicator, known as ROE, at 19.9 percent.

Itaú Unibanco's loan book rose 16.1 percent from a year earlier to 400.519 billion reais, the filing said. Credit growth came within management's expectations of 14 percent to 17 percent for this year.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, jumped to 5.1 percent of Itaú Unibanco's total loans at the end of March, the highest since 5.6 percent at the end of 2009. This so-called default ratio was 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2011.

Net income fell 2.9 percent to 3.425 billion reais in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to the filing. On a sequential basis, profit tumbled 6.9 percent after fee income and trading-related revenue fell, and provisions for bad loans jumped 11 percent.