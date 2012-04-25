* Shares post biggest intraday decline since August
* Sees provisions rising to as much as 7.1 bln reais
* Pledges caution regarding growing household debt
* Sees "selectivity" offseting growing credit risk
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, April 25 Shares in Itaú Unibanco
Holding posted their biggest tumble since
August on Wednesday, after executives said Brazil's biggest
private-sector lender will set aside more money this year to
cover growing losses related to overdue loans.
Itaú Unibanco's preferred shares, the bank's most widely
traded class of stock, tumbled 4.8 percent to as low as 29.91
reais -- the lowest level since Nov. 30. The intraday tumble was
the biggest since Aug. 8, when shares dropped by as much as 9
percent.
Provisions at the São Paulo-based bank may reach up to 7.1
billion reais ($3.8 billion) by September and 6.4 billion reais
by June, Senior Vice President Alfredo Setúbal told investors at
a conference call. The bank set aside 6.03 billion for
provisions in the first quarter.
The move comes after a spike in loan defaults led Itaú
Unibanco to raise provisions for bad loans a staggering 37.7
percent on an annual basis. As a result, profit fell 2.6 percent
in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimates and sparking
concerns among investors after a year of deteriorating asset
quality.
"It is hard for us right now to foresee an end to this
situation, because it is difficult to gauge when we will see a
turnaround in economic activity," Rogério Calderón, Itaú
Unibanco's senior vice president for risk and compliance, said
at the call.
Delinquencies on personal and corporate loans will keep
rising this year, backing off recent remarks pointing to a
gradual recovery in asset quality. A decline in the default
ratio, which reached 5.1 percent of Itaú Unibanco's outstanding
loans in the prior quarter, will only be possible if the economy
recovers "significantly," Calderón said.
Both Setúbal, a member of one of the families controlling
Itaú Unibanco, and Calderón also showed concern about the
growing debt burden afflicting households and small-sized
companies in Brazil.
Although the bank believes that household debt in Brazil
remains at a sustainable level, the evolution of indebtedness
must be "monitored carefully," Setúbal said.
"SELECTIVITY"
Banks in Brazil are facing a phase of declining
profitability as political pressure mounts to lower borrowing
costs and a government growth model based on hefty credit
expansion runs out of steam.
This month, President Dilma Rousseff called on
private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help
revive a slowing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal
are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force
their rivals to follow suit.
The risk of such strategy, analysts said, is that it could
force private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending
at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is
struggling to regain momentum.
Itaú Unibanco will prioritize prudent credit allocation,
both executives added. On Tuesday, Calderón hinted that the bank
is unwilling to sacrifice profits in the face of government
pressure to lower borrowing costs
The executives also said that credit disbursement standards
will be toughened for areas such as auto loans, where defaults
are climbing fast. The bank will also originate fewer credit
card loans for non-clients, to lower the probability of
delinquencies in the future.
"Selectivity should helps us recoup part of the credit
risk-related losses we incurred, which lending spreads at the
current levels fail to cover," Setúbal, who heads the bank's
investor relations unit, added.
Itaú Unibanco's difficulty in containing rising defaults
have eclipsed efforts to weigh on cost and expense growth,
helping drive shares 6.3 percent this year.
The stock dropped 14 percent over the past year as investors
balked at successive, unexpected increases in delinquencies,
which management blamed on weak risk assessment for small- and
mid-sized corporate loan origination.