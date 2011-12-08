* Brazil gov't should be more involved in FGC, Valor says

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Brazil's government should be more involved in deposit insurance fund FGC, which is increasingly in the spotlight for overseeing a number of bank bailouts since 2009, the chief executive of the nation's biggest private sector bank told newspaper Valor Economico in an interview.

The problem with the FGC is that it morphed from a fund aimed at bolstering credit into a rescuer for troubled banks, Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N) Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setubal told Valor in an interview.

The fact that private sector and state-controlled lenders are the fund's shareholders create "a series of interests, of difficulties" that make bailouts more difficult to carry out and support, Setubal told the newspaper. He said more involvement by the central bank in the fund could help arrest most of those concerns.

"In a way, I think that the FGC should be more linked to the public sector," Setubal said in the interview. "In the end, who is responsible for all this? Maybe the FGC should become a state agency where the government names the managers. The way things are now is not good."

The Valor story highlights the growing importance of the Sao Paulo-based fund at a time when a global financial crisis and eroding credit fundamentals in the largest Latin American economy threaten to bring down more banks. FGC, whose funding comes mainly from compulsory contributions made by the nation's lenders, could also get state help in case of an emergency.

Valor had recently reported that the largest banks, which are also FGC's main shareholders, were unhappy with the way the fund rescued troubled lender Banco PanAmericano BPNM4.SA late in 2009. The smaller banks also want changes to the FGC to enhance transparency and improve corporate governance practices.

Setubal said any changes to the structure and ownership of the fund might have to be discussed and approved by lawmakers, the newspaper reported.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil's second largest bank and the by-product of a merger between giants Itau and Unibanco late in 2008, is not discussing Setubal's succession at the moment, he told Valor.

Setubal is now 57 and three and 1/2 years short of his compulsory retirement. He told Valor that management and the bank's main shareholders are not working on a plan for now.

