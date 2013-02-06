* CEO sees no clear trend for interest margin this year
* Itaú's interest margin has steep quarterly drop
* Redecard buyout unlikely to impact future profit
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Slowing a decline in margins is
the biggest challenge at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
its chief executive said on Wednesday, signaling Brazil's No. 1
private-sector lender is struggling to keep profitability on
pace.
The trend for net interest margin (NIM), or the interest
earned from loans excluding funding costs, in the coming
quarters is "not clear" at the moment, CEO Roberto Egydio
Setúbal told investors on a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter earnings, which were reported on Tuesday.
NIM was the weakest link in an otherwise robust quarter as
the lender fared better than analysts expected.
Asked whether he believed margins would keep falling this
year, Setúbal said it was natural that they continued to
compress as interest rates remain at record lows in Latin
America's largest economy. But he said a modest hike in the
benchmark Selic overnight lending rate could take place around
the end of this year.
"Ensuring that margins grow or stay where they are pose the
biggest challenge for us at the moment," Setúbal said on the
call, adding that "it would be desirable to see them posting low
single-digit growth, but we will see."
While NIM is falling for all banks as Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff presses lenders to cut interest rates, margin
compression at Itaú has been steeper than at rivals. That is
partly because Itaú scaled back lending in risky segments such
as auto loans to focus on mortgage and paycheck-deductible
credit - areas where lending rates tend to be lower but defaults
are less likely.
Risk-weighted NIM, or interest earned taking into account
the credit risk embedded, fell to a multiyear low of 5.8 percent
in the fourth quarter from 6.3 percent in the prior three
months, and 7.4 percent a year earlier. Some analysts expect NIM
to reach 5 percent by year-end.
Itaú is sticking to loan and budget discipline in hopes of
protecting profits as Brazil enters what could be the third
straight year of sub-par economic growth. Setúbal said the only
way to effectively fight a decline in margins is through
stringent cost efficiency.
Preferred shares of Itaú, its most widely traded class of
stock, fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, partially erasing
Tuesday's 2.5 percent gain. The stock is flat so far this year.
REDECARD BUYOUT
While fourth-quarter profit at Itaú fell short of analysts'
estimates, results were seen as encouraging for a bank that has
struggled with issues ranging from a spike in defaults to failed
bets in some credit segments over the past two years.
Defaults fell more than expected, provisions and expense
growth came in below its forecast and fee income posted healthy
expansion.
The bank said on Tuesday that recurring profit, or net
income excluding one-time items, totaled 3.502 billion reais
($1.75 billion), below the average 3.523 billion target in a
Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts. Profit rose 2.6 percent
from the third quarter.
The decision by Itaú to book the buyout of Redecard SA as a
capital transaction will have no impact on future earnings,
Setúbal said.
The transaction, which allows Itaú to reduce equity without
affecting key capital indicators, will also permit the company
to forgo booking goodwill expenses in coming results, he said on
the call.
Return on equity, excluding the impact of the Redecard
transaction on capital, amounted to 17.7 percent, below the 18.4
percent ROE reported in Tuesday's earnings report, Setúbal
added.