SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest private sector bank, said on Tuesday it expects to lower monthly interest rates on credit cards to below 10 percent by the end of this year as new products reduce default risks and mitigate declining revenue.

Itau will allow card holders to migrate to the new Itaucard 2.0 product, which has lower rates, but stricter payment terms, beginning in October, Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal said at an event in Sao Paulo.

A decline in interest income due to lower rates on credit cards will likely be offset by an expected drop in losses stemming from defaults, along with more cross-selling of card-related products, Setúbal and other executives said.

Setúbal's remarks come a day after the bank agreed to buy out the 49.9 percent it does not already own in card payment processor Redecard for 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion), Brazil's largest corporate takeover this year.

The deal will help Itaú vie for a bigger share of Brazil's fast-growing credit card market and could accelerate changes in the relationship between banks and card users.

Brazilian banks are turning increasingly to fee-based services in response to a government push to lower interest rates and squeeze the spreads that have long boosted their interest income.

"We are adapting our strategy to the new reality of lower borrowing costs in the country," said Setúbal, who is a member of one of the families that controls Itaú.

Hours before Itaú clinched the Redecard deal, competitors announced their own moves in the sector. Banco Bradesco cut interest rates on all its credit card products, while Elavon, Citigroup Inc's credit-card payment processor, launched a new clearing platform with Brazilian technology company Bematech.

TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT

Itaú also announced on Tuesday it will invest 10.4 billion reais to beef up its information technology platform. The investment, which will go through 2015, involves the construction of a technology center the size of 120 soccer fields outside Sao Paulo.

"In two days we announced over 22 billion reais in investments, which is a fair amount of money for any company," Setúbal said, referring to the spending in the Redecard acquisition and the technology plans.

He also said Itaú is likely to book 19 billion reais in credit-related losses this year and vowed to bring down that shortfall in 2013.

"That number has to fall next year," Setúbal said.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for delinquencies, rose to 5.2 percent of total loans in June, the highest since December 2009. The default ratio was 5.1 percent in the first quarter and 4.5 percent in the year-ago period.