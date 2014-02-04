SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on
Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank expects growth in its loan book between 10
percent and 13 percent this year, compared with revised guidance
of 8 percent and 11 percent made in 2013. Itaú's loan book rose
13.3 percent last year.
2) Itaú expects bad loan provision expenses between 13
billion reais ($5.4 billion) and 15 billion reais for this year.
3) Itaú expects fee income, or revenue from fees, financial
services and commissions, to expand between 12 percent and 14
percent this year.
5) Itaú forecasts sales, general and administrative
expenses, excluding those linked to the acquisition and
integration of Credicard - Citigroup Inc's consumer finance
division in Brazil, - to rise between 5.5 percent and 7.5
percent this year.
6) Itaú expects sales, general and administrative expenses,
including Credicard, to rise between 10.5 percent and 12.5
percent this year.