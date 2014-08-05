SAO PAULO Aug 5 Loan defaults and return-on-equity ratios at Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA are likely to remain stable through the end of the year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

According to Marcelo Kopel, head of investor relations at Itaú, there is no reason to revise estimates for loan book growth guidance for the year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)