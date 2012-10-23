SAO PAULO Oct 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest lender by market value, posted a 4.8 percent decline in recurring profit in the third quarter, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The bank posted recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off gains or charges, of 3.412 billion reais ($1.68 billion) in the third quarter, compared with 3.585 billion reais in the prior three months. Recurring profit tumbled 13.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, the filing said.

The bank was expected to earn 3.480 billion reais in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.