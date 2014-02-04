SAO PAULO Feb 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest bank by market value, reported on
Tuesday record profit in the fourth quarter that came in way
above expectations, as revenue soared and declining defaults led
to a sharp reduction in bad loan provisions.
Recurring net income at São Paulo-based lender soared to
4.680 billion reais ($1.95 billion), the highest quarterly-ever
profit, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll
of seven analysts predicted recurring profit, or profit
excluding one-time items, of 4.144 billion reais.
Return on equity, or a gauge of profitability that measures
how well a bank spends shareholder money, jumped to 23.9 percent
in the fourth quarter, the biggest reading for the inidcator in
three years. The poll expected ROE, as the indicator is known,
of 21 percent.