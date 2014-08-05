Aussie, NZ shares up as concerns ease on French vote
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.
SAO PAULO Aug 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, beat estimates for second-quarter profit, which rose to a record as interest income soared.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, reached 4.973 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in the quarter, acording to a securities filing on Tuesday. The number came in well above the average estimate of 4.634 billion reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Recurring return on equity, or a profitability measure that gauges how well a bank spends shareholders' money, reached 23.7 percent, compared with the poll's estimate of 22 percent. The São Paulo-based Itaú Unibanco maintained forecasts for loan book growth and other key operational indicators for this year.
($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
