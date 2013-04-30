* Margin compression to lose momentum in coming quarters

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, April 30 Margins at Brazilian banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA could stabilize or even climb in coming quarters, in a sign that efforts to shun excessive risk and keep a lid on expenses are paying off after almost two years of disappointing results.

Net interest margin, or interest earned on loans excluding funding costs, should behave better than in prior quarters when falling borrowing costs and more competition drove it down, said Rogerio Calderón, senior vice president for risk management and compliance. Margins, more commonly known as spreads, were the weakest link in an otherwise robust first quarter for the bank.

Asked in a conference call whether he believed margins would keep falling this year, Calderón said it "was natural" that they continue to "compress" as borrowing costs stay near all-time lows. Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal said in February that slowing Itaú's margin decline is his biggest challenge for this year.

Shares of Brazil's largest bank by market value seesawed on Tuesday, reflecting the release of mixed first-quarter earnings earlier in the day. Profit at Itaú beat estimates in the first quarter as lower bad loan provisions and expenses helped offset flagging revenue trends that analysts foresee as likely to extend into coming quarters.

"We could see risk-weighted spreads having a more favorable trend, namely bottoming out or even widening - our policy is bearing fruit in that sense," Calderón said in the call. Risk-weighted spreads are the difference between interest earned on loans and funding costs taking into account the credit risk embedded.

Recurring net income, a measure of profit excluding one-time items, was 3.51 billion reais ($1.74 billion), up just 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of last year. A Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts expected recurring profit of 3.45 billion reais.

Itaú's results suggested profit was boosted by a year-long policy implemented by Setúbal, 58, to avoid riskier loans and streamline costs, and not to the effects of an improving economy.

Setúbal has said that making the lender more cost-efficient should partially offset the effects of low borrowing costs in Brazil and flagging demand for credit among households. His focus on caution is beginning to pay off as Itaú is choosing financial health over growth in an environment of extreme uncertainty for banks.

"Itaú's results are consistent with our views that the bank should be able to compensate for net interest margin compression with improved asset quality and operational efficiency gains," said Mario Pierry, head of equity research with Deutsche Bank Securities.

Itau shares were up 0.2 percent at 32.88 reais on Tuesday afternoon in Brazil.

IS CAUTION PAYING OFF?

Brazil's banks have suffered in the face of government pressure to cut borrowing costs, a reluctance among indebted consumers to borrow, and two years of flagging activity. Last year, profit in the industry fell for the first time in 15 years as banks focused on less-risky types of credit that charge lower spreads.

"In a way, our strategy of keeping a close eye on expenses and efficiency is helping us get the job done," Calderón said. Return on equity, a measure of profitability in the industry, rose to 18.9 percent in the first quarter from 18.4 percent in the prior three months.

Risk-weighted spreads fell to a multi-year low of 5.9 percent in the first quarter from a revised 6 percent in the prior three months and 7.3 percent a year earlier.

"Although we note that this changing mix affected and will likely continue to affect credit margins, the net interest margin adjusted by risk should remain more stable going forward," wrote Gustavo Schroden, an analyst with Espírito Santo Investment Bank, in a client note.

Bolstering profit, Itaú slashed bad-loan provisions by 12.1 percent to 4.42 billion reais, below estimates of 4.62 billion reais. The bank sees provisions totaling between 19 billion reais and 22 billion reais this year, below analysts' average forecast of 24 billion reais.

Operating expenses fell 2.5 percent to 8.28 billion reais in the first quarter, below expectations of 8.41 billion reais.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for defaults, slipped to the equivalent of 4.5 percent of outstanding loans, from 4.8 percent in the prior quarter. Analysts had expected a so-called default ratio of 4.7 percent.

"Itaú massively outperformed its private peers on asset quality this quarter," Marcelo Henriques, an analyst with BTG Pactual Group, wrote in a client note.

But the bank saw a spike in short-term defaults, an indication that asset quality is suffering as households and companies remain overleveraged. Loans in arrears between 15 and 90 days jumped to 4 percent of total loans in the three months ended in March, the first quarter of worsening delinquencies in five.

Calderón said in the call that the jump in early delinquency indicators is unlikely to lead Itaú to implement stricter oversight of credit risk. He blamed the situation on a seasonal pattern - that families and firms tend to suffer a short-term cash squeeze after Christmas holidays. ($1 = 2.01 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Grant McCool, John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)