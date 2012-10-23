SAO PAULO Oct 23 Net financial margins at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA are expected to keep declining in coming quarters, partly reflecting a decision to increase lending in sectors bearing lower risk, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Expenses related to covering loan delinquencies are expected to come down in coming quarters, as consumer and corporate defaults ease, Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's senior vice president for risk management and compliance, said on an earnings conference call.