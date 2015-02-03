BRIEF-Saudi's Bupa Arabia says Bupa to increase stake to 34.25 pct
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itau Unibanco Holding SA has no plans to set aside extraordinary loan-loss provisions in the short term, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Tuesday, suggesting he is comfortable with provisions despite a deteriorating climate for the economy.
Guidance for provisions between 13 billion reais and 15 billion reais ($4.8 billion - $5.5 billion) this year "assume all potential scenarios for a difficult year," Setubal said at an event to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.
($1 = 2.7 reais)
ATHENS, May 11 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.