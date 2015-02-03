SAO PAULO Feb 3 Itau Unibanco Holding SA has no plans to set aside extraordinary loan-loss provisions in the short term, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Tuesday, suggesting he is comfortable with provisions despite a deteriorating climate for the economy.

Guidance for provisions between 13 billion reais and 15 billion reais ($4.8 billion - $5.5 billion) this year "assume all potential scenarios for a difficult year," Setubal said at an event to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

