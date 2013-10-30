SAO PAULO Oct 30 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
has no plans to step up loan disbursements
more aggressively in coming months, executives said on
Wednesday.
Growth in Itaú's loan book should gain speed "little by
little" in coming quarters, Rogerio Calderón, the bank's senior
vice president for risk management and compliance, said on a
call. The bank's risk-averse approach to loan growth "is the
correct one for the bank at this moment," he added.
A reduction in bad loan provisions is likely to continue in
coming quarters, and it may be bigger this quarter in absolute
terms, compared with the third quarter, Calderón added.