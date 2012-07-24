SAO PAULO, July 24 Declining lending interest rates in Brazil will help bring down loan delinquencies in coming months, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding said on Tuesday.

Still, delinquencies in consumer loans will likely continue to rise in the second half, albeit at a slower pace than in previous quarters, said Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's senior vice president for risk and compliance, in a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.