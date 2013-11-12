By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Itau Unibanco Holding SA is
achieving every goal of a strategy to reduce its lending risks
that it set about two years ago, Chief Executive Officer Roberto
Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday, a sign that Brazil's largest
private-sector lender will not grow aggressively in coming
years.
The Sao Paulo-based bank's strategy will likely allow it to
lower its provisions for bad loans and trigger a recovery in
interest income, he said.
Even if Brazil's banking system experiences an across the
board decline in interest rates, Itau is positioned to mitigate
the impact of slow economic growth and any other cyclical
problem afflicting credit markets, Setubal said.
He sees net interest income, or revenue from lending
transactions, as well as net interest margins, or the average
rate charged on loans, improving as the bank's strategy takes
hold.
"Every item we want to achieve, we did over the past two or
so years," he said. "We changed strategy because we were not
satisfied with what we delivered. We knew we could deliver more
and better."
Setubal's strategy consisted of focusing on less risky
segments such as payroll-deductible and mortgage lending,
cutting expenses and boosting fee and insurance-related income.
The strategy allowed the bank to post stronger-than-expected
third-quarter earnings last month. Itau's shares are up 10
percent this year, the biggest gainer among Brazil's largest
banks.
"It's a bank that's less volatile, less vulnerable to the
economy's stops and gos, more solid," Setubal said. "The change
in the loan book profile is massive, if you compare it to the
bank that we were two years ago."
Itau reported last month that its recurring profit, which
excludes one-time items, was 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion)
in the third quarter. That was above the average estimate of
3.782 billion reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.