* Setubal to relinquish CEO role when he reaches retirement
age
* Board wants CEOs to retire at 62 instead of 60 now
* Itaú eliminates one key post in management shuffle
By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value, said Chief
Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal would step down next
year when he reaches the retirement age of 60.
Setubal, who has been the bank's CEO since 1994, will then
assume the presidency of an Itaú holding company to ensure a
smooth transition as the bank reshuffles its management,
according to a company email sent to Reuters. The bank's board
will ask shareholders to approve lifting the retirement age for
future CEOs to 62 at an assembly on April 19, the email added.
Itaú, which cut almost 10,000 jobs last year, faces weak
growth in loan disbursements, a focus on less-risky types of
credit that charge lower interest rates, and a rapid compression
in banking spreads. Setubal said earlier this month that slowing
a decline in margins was the biggest challenge at Itaú.
The bank also said that Marcos Lisboa, the senior vice
president in charge of insurance and internal controls, would
step down. Other executives will take over units under his
responsibility, effectively reducing the number of senior vice
presidents to nine from 10.
Marcio Schettini, who is currently the senior vice president
for card transactions, will oversee insurance as well as auto
and mortgage lending. Chief Financial Officer Caio Ibrahim David
was promoted to senior vice president under the changes, the
statement added.
Recently, Setubal named Eduardo Vassimon as senior vice
president for risk and compliance, replacing Sergio Werlang.
Vassimon, who left Itaú in 2008 to pursue other interests, will
be in charge of risk modeling and compliance in all areas of
Brazil's largest private-sector lender.
A source told Reuters at the time that the dismissal of
Werlang as senior vice president for finance, risk and
compliance was probably linked to an internal view that the
division was responsible for massive credit-related losses in
some segments last year. Following his
dismissal, Itaú separated the finance unit, led by CFO David,
from risk and compliance.