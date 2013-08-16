UPDATE 2-Australia's TPG Telecom shakes up 4G market with new $1.4 bln network
* Telstra shares down 7 pct (Recasts throughout, updates shares, adds analyst comment)
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding Sa , Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value, has no plans to build a provision to cover liabilities stemming from a potential tax debt, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.
Itaú was "surprised" by the leakage of information to the press that Brazil's tax authority is demanding the payment of up to 18.7 billion reais ($7.98 billion) in back taxes related to the merger that created the bank five years ago, said Claudia Politanski, Itaú's senior vice president for legal affairs, in a phone interview.
* Telstra shares down 7 pct (Recasts throughout, updates shares, adds analyst comment)
BEIJING, April 12 Beijing has ordered 15 online real estate portals to remove misleading information, false advertising and even advice on feng shui by Wednesday, as part of its campaign to cool a red-hot housing market.