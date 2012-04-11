MILAN, April 11 Italy's Industry Ministry and Environment Ministry will jointly announce new slimmer incentive schemes for solar and other renewable energy later on Wednesday, said people familiar with the situation.

"This afternoon with Industry Minister Corrado Passera we will present the results of a very long and complicated remodulation and the confirmation of renewable energy incentives," Environment Minister Corrado Clini said earlier on Wednesday, according to Italian newswires.

The announcement has been expected. Italy has one of the most generous incentives schemes for renewable energy. It is cutting back subsidies as it slims down public spending due to an austerity budget.

