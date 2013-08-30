Aug 30 ITC Nexus Holding Co, which sells
products to measure blood clotting in patients undergoing
anticoagulation therapy, on Friday said it had acquired
Accumetrics and its products used to assess patient responses to
clot-prevention therapies.
ITC, which is owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus,
did not disclose terms of the deal.
The combined company will assume a new name, Accriva
Diagnostics, and be headquartered in San Diego, ITC said in a
release.
John Sperzel, chief executive officer of ITC, will become
CEO of the combined company, ITC said.
Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to
Accumetrics, while Cooley LLP served as its legal adviser.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as ITC's legal adviser.