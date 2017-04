A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India's biggest cigarette maker, ITC (ITC.NS) gains 2 pct, recovering from a 5.2 pct fall on Tuesday.

India moves toward ban on loose cigarettes to deter smoking.

Price elasticity, product mix and introduction of smaller pack sizes could limit the impact on volumes for ITC - Jefferies.

The investment bank maintains a "buy" rating and a target of 417 rupees on ITC.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)