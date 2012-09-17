A customer shops at a grocery store in Lucknow July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in defensive sectors extend falls as investors bet the government's reform measures and Fed's new asset purchase programme will favour cyclicals and high beta stocks.

Cigarette maker ITC falls 5 percent as of 0822 GMT, after falling 0.5 percent on Friday.

Colgate Palmolive India falls 2.3 percent as part of a 3.7 percent fall in the NSE's fast moving consumer goods sub-index.

Among drug makers, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) falls 3.8 percent, while Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) is down 3.2 percent.