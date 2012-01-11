MUMBAI ITC Ltd (ITC.NS), the largest cigarette maker in India, expects growth in its food business to ease in the coming fiscal year, in line with the industry, and plans to increase prices as food inflation remains high, a senior executive said.

Inflation in raw materials and slowing growth in consumer demand as costs rise are expected to hurt volume growth, Chitranjan Dar, the chief executive of ITC's food business, told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday.

ITC, whose largest shareholder is British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L), expects its food business to grow 12-13 percent in the financial year that begins on April 1. The company had said previously it expected 14-15 percent growth in its food business for the year ending March 2012.

ITC, which generates 15-20 percent of its revenue from food products, according to analysts, plans price increases of at least 6-7 percent in the coming year to offset rising costs.

Dar said the price rises would be gradual.

"Growth for us will be driven by biscuits and the snacks segment. But the pace of growth may not be what it has been in the past couple of years," he said.

ITC has its roots in British India and is one of the few major Indian companies still based in Kolkata, formerly Calcutta, which was once the colonial capital and India's main commercial hub.

ITC has a market value of about of $30 billion, sixth-largest in India, and sells brands such as Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo snacks, Aashirvaad flour and salt, and candies under the brands Mint-o-Fresh and Candyman. It also makes personal care products and runs hotels.

A recent government move to require that some consumer products be sold in standard package sizes from July 1 will hurt volumes if implemented, Dar said.

Companies like ITC and rivals Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS), Britannia Industries (BRIT.NS) and the Parle Group sell products at popular price points and adjust package sizes instead of raising prices to protect margins.

"A lot of categories we anticipate will have a problem in gaining volumes as people are familiar with the price points and make purchases depending on that," Dar said, adding that biscuits would be most affected.

FOOD INFLATION

India's food price index declined for the first time in nearly six years in late December as costs of pulses and vegetables fell.

However, prices of edible oils continue to rise due to higher global prices, while prices for cereals are expected to rise 7 or 8 percent during 2012 due to a higher government minimum-support price paid to farmers, Dar said.

Wheat, sugar, edible oils and potatoes make up nearly 60 percent of costs for ITC's food business, analysts have said.

ITC's food business margins are below 5 percent, according to analysts, below the 5-10 percent industry standard in India.

"We are working on improving margins. We most certainly have plans of taking it up to match industry standards," Dar said.

To that end ITC aims to improve supply chain efficiencies, grow market share and raise prices, Dar said.

ITC, which runs 40 factories across India, plans to spend about 1 billion to add 7 or 8 factories in the fiscal year that starts in April.

"The idea is to reduce cost and the factories will come up at locations where we find a demand-supply mismatch. Many of them are third-party operations and so the remaining investment will come from third-party investors," he said.

Shares of the company rose 15 percent in 2011, outpacing the FMCG index, which rose 9.5 percent.

(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ted Kerr)